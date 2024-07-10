Next week’s consumers price index (CPI) data would be closely observed, he said.
A noticeable drop in that headline inflation figure could make an August OCR cut more likely.
But he added: “November seems like it’s more or less in the bag.”
He said a 25 basis points OCR adjustment to 5.25% was the most likely scenario.
“But look, these guys do lurch, so nothing would be entirely surprising.”
He said council rates and insurance had recently been driving much of the inflation increases but those had little to do with monetary policy.
“The economy is very weak. The Reserve Bank statement acknowledged it yesterday. It looks like inflation is really beginning to fall away quite sharply.”
He expected volatility, and said that volatility typified many other countries too.
“The global picture broadly is heading in the supportive direction. We’re seeing the global economy slowing, which is not surprising with interest rates having been at [the] highest levels for 15 years for for a year or two now.
“Australia’s a bit of an exception. They probably haven’t got rates up high enough to get inflation comfortably down. And so their economy and labour market’s still running on reasonably strongly.”