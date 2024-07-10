Reddell said the RBNZ indicated it would be more responsive to a fall in inflation.

“It’s all over the place, but a shift in the right direction.”

A rate cut for August this year was now being more frequently discussed, Reddell told Andrew Dickens.

Next week’s consumers price index (CPI) data would be closely observed, he said.

A noticeable drop in that headline inflation figure could make an August OCR cut more likely.

But he added: “November seems like it’s more or less in the bag.”

He said a 25 basis points OCR adjustment to 5.25% was the most likely scenario.

“But look, these guys do lurch, so nothing would be entirely surprising.”

He said council rates and insurance had recently been driving much of the inflation increases but those had little to do with monetary policy.

“The economy is very weak. The Reserve Bank statement acknowledged it yesterday. It looks like inflation is really beginning to fall away quite sharply.”

He expected volatility, and said that volatility typified many other countries too.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and his colleagues may be more responsive now to drops in headline inflation figures, an economist says. Photo / Mark Mitchell, Herald graphic

“The global picture broadly is heading in the supportive direction. We’re seeing the global economy slowing, which is not surprising with interest rates having been at [the] highest levels for 15 years for for a year or two now.

“Australia’s a bit of an exception. They probably haven’t got rates up high enough to get inflation comfortably down. And so their economy and labour market’s still running on reasonably strongly.”

That in turn influenced the big current outflow of New Zealand migrants to Australia, Reddell said.

“But broadly, the environment is just a radically different, more favourable place for putting inflation down than it was a year or two years ago.”



