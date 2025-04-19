Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reserve Bank needs to cut interest rates further and faster to save this economic recovery: Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Reserve Bank Governor Christian Hawesby may have to cut interest rates further, Liam Dann argues. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Christian Hawesby may have to cut interest rates further, Liam Dann argues. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Liam Dann
Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.
Learn more
  • Tariff turmoil and trade wars are creating economic uncertainty.
  • Consumer spending dropped in March, with durable goods down 2.5% and hospitality spending down 1.1%.
  • Economists warn of a delayed recovery and many now expect to see the Official Cash Rate (OCR) cut below 3%.

I think the Reserve Bank will need to deliver another 50-basis-point rate cut next month to save what’s left of this economic recovery.

I hope I’m wrong. The next Reserve Bank (RBNZ) Monetary Policy decision isn’t until May 28.

Perhaps the next few weeks will deliver a flurry of good

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business