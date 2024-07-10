Advertisement
Official cash rate (OCR) decision: Reserve Bank to make its call at 2pm

Liam Dann
By
2 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr during the Monetary Policy Statement press conference in Wellington in May. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank delivers its latest interest rate decision today at 2pm as part of the Monetary Policy Review.

It is widely expected to hold firm, leaving the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5% for the seventh consecutive time and making no significant changes to its hawkish outlook for future rate cuts.

Today’s decision will come with a short one-page statement without the fresh economic forecasts delivered in a full Monetary Policy Statement (due in August).

That put intense focus on the statement’s wording as markets look for clues as to whether the RBNZ has changed its stance.

The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) toughened its stance in May’s Monetary Policy Statement, pushing its projections for the first cut-out as far as August or September next year.

Economists see little chance that it will shift its outlook while it awaits more evidence inflation is falling back towards its target band of 1-3%.

But as the economic downturn deepens, there is a growing consensus the RBNZ will need to pivot from its current stance later this year.

“The clear consensus in the investor community is that the RBNZ will have to ease monetary conditions a lot earlier than it has been suggesting,” said BNZ head of research Stephen Toplis.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner noted that soft survey data since May tilted the equation towards earlier cuts.

ANZ has stuck with forecasts expecting the first cut in February although she noted the risk that it could come in November.

“It’s worth remembering that that would require a huge change in view from the RBNZ’s current expectation,” she said.

Last week ASB economists shifted their forecast from February to a November cut, joining Kiwibank and the markets.

Singapore-based Abhijit Surya, of Capital Economics, also sees the economic downturn deepening sharply and forcing a November cut.

“To be sure, the bank will probably strike a hawkish tone out of an abundance of caution. However, with the economy in tatters and inflation on its way back to the RBNZ’s 1-3% target, we still expect a pivot to policy easing by year-end,” Surya said.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist. He also presents and produces videos and podcasts and is the author of the best-selling book BBQ Economics. Liam joined the Herald in 2003.

