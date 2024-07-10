Economists see little chance that it will shift its outlook while it awaits more evidence inflation is falling back towards its target band of 1-3%.

But as the economic downturn deepens, there is a growing consensus the RBNZ will need to pivot from its current stance later this year.

“The clear consensus in the investor community is that the RBNZ will have to ease monetary conditions a lot earlier than it has been suggesting,” said BNZ head of research Stephen Toplis.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner noted that soft survey data since May tilted the equation towards earlier cuts.

ANZ has stuck with forecasts expecting the first cut in February although she noted the risk that it could come in November.

“It’s worth remembering that that would require a huge change in view from the RBNZ’s current expectation,” she said.

Last week ASB economists shifted their forecast from February to a November cut, joining Kiwibank and the markets.

Singapore-based Abhijit Surya, of Capital Economics, also sees the economic downturn deepening sharply and forcing a November cut.

“To be sure, the bank will probably strike a hawkish tone out of an abundance of caution. However, with the economy in tatters and inflation on its way back to the RBNZ’s 1-3% target, we still expect a pivot to policy easing by year-end,” Surya said.

