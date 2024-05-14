Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers his Budget speech at Parliament House in Canberra. Photo / Tracey Nearmy, Getty Images

Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers his Budget speech at Parliament House in Canberra. Photo / Tracey Nearmy, Getty Images

Australia has delivered a Budget surplus with the Government pledging big investments in new housing investment and more funding for infrastructure projects.

Opponents blasted the Budget as an unrestrained spending spree which let down first-home buyers, but the Government said it had struck the right balance in challenging times.

All taxpayers will get some tax cuts and millions have been promised student debt relief after Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivered the Budget yesterday.

ASB economists said stronger revenue delivered a second successive underlying cash surplus but the A$9.3 billion ($10.2b) result was weaker than expected.

And a deficit of A$28.3b was now forecast for 2024-25.

“The deterioration is totally driven by A$9.5b in policy changes,” ASB added.

It said these major policies included previously announced income tax cuts, electricity relief for all households, and increased rental assistance.

The Labor Government’s policies also included lower medicine costs, cutting tertiary student debt, and funding to help build extra housing.

“There’s pressure to provide cost-of-living relief on the one hand and pressure not to further fuel inflation on the other,” the ABC reported.

Every household will receive A$300 in relief for energy bills.

And the Government will cut A$3b in student debt for more than three million Australians, the ABC added.

“Global challenges, high but moderating inflation, and higher interest rates have contributed to cost-of-living pressures and slower growth,” the Government said in its Budget overview.

“While many Australians remain under pressure, our economy is better placed than most to handle these challenges.”

It said unemployment was near a 50-year low and real wage growth had returned.

“This Budget strikes the right balance between keeping pressure off inflation, delivering cost-of-living relief, supporting sustainable economic growth, and strengthening public finances,” the Government added.

All 13.6 million Australian taxpayers will get a tax cut, averaging A$36 ($39.50) a week, according to the overview.

The Opposition Liberal Party called the Budget “a big-spending, big-taxing con job” which failed to support small businesses.

“Labor has added A$315b of new spending, at a time when we need restraint. That’s A$30,000 of extra spending for every Australian household,” the Liberals added.

“After two years in office and three Labor Budgets, the Government is no closer to dealing with its homegrown inflation crisis – which means more pressure on cost of living and interest rates higher for longer.”

“Labor’s band-aid Budget is a betrayal for renters, first home-buyers and people doing it tough,” Greens leader Adam Bandt told the ABC News Breakfast show this morning.

The Liberals said migration was out of control and Labor had fuelled a housing and rental crisis with unprecedented immigration when housing approvals were at an 11-year low.

