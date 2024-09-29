Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Hallenstein Glasson: Australia drives growth as New Zealand stalls

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Hallensteins total sales grew but Glassons New Zealand had the toughest result. Photo / File

Hallensteins total sales grew but Glassons New Zealand had the toughest result. Photo / File

Hallenstein Glasson’s total sales have grown by 6.3% to $435.6 million in the year to August 1, up from $409.7m a year earlier.

The group reported a net profit after tax of $34.5m in FY24, up 7.8% from a profit of $31.9m in FY23.

The business’ gross profit margin increased

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business