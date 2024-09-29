He said the positive result to date was driven by its performance in the Australian market.

“The environment in New Zealand remains more challenging as the current economic conditions and cost‐of‐living pressures continue to impact on consumers spending habits across both brands,” Kinraid said.

Hallensteins total sales grew by 1.3% in FY24 to $107.5m (including Australia), up from $106m in FY23, with a net profit after tax of $5.3m, increasing by 37.4%.

Glassons New Zealand had the toughest result, with its total sales falling, down 2.1% in FY24 to $110m, down from $112.4m in FY23.

The New Zealand arm reported a profit after tax of $10.8m for FY24, although it was down 1% compared to FY23.

Glassons Australia was the strongest performer by far, with total sales increasing by 14.1% to $218.1m in FY24, up from $191.2m in FY23.

Its net profit after tax grew 14% to $19.5m.

New leadership

Back in July 2023, Chris Kinraid left KMD Brands and was appointed new chief executive at Hallenstein Glasson.

Hallenstein Glasson said Kinraid would replace departing chief Stuart Duncan, who announced his resignation in May 2023.

Kinraid said Hallenstein Glasson had leading brand positioning and an ability to quickly adapt to customer needs.

“I am looking forward to joining this established and high-performing team and supporting the continued growth momentum and success of the group,” he said of his new gig.

Hallenstein Glasson chair Warren Bell said he was looking forward to Kincaid’s contribution.

“In addition to his wide retail and commercial experience, he understands the DNA of our brands which will be a significant advantage.”