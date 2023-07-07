KMD Brands’ chief financial officer Chris Kinraid has been appointed as new Hallenstein Glasson chief executive. Photo / Supplied

KMD Brands’ chief financial officer Chris Kinraid is leaving the Kathmandu, Oboz and Rip Curl owner and been appointed new chief executive at Hallenstein Glasson.

This morning, KMD announced Chris Kinraid gave notice of his resignation as KMD Brands’ chief financial officer with effect from December 2023 to take up a position as chief executive with another NZX-listed company.

Hallenstein Glasson today said Kinraid will replace departing chief Stuart Duncan, who announced his resignation in May.

Following the announcement, KMD’s share price dropped $0.10 to $1.03, and was $1.04 early this afternoon. The group’s share price had a $0.01 uptick in its share price at $6.06.

Kinraid will continue as KMD chief until the end of the calendar year.

He said Hallenstein Glasson had leading brand positioning and an ability to quickly adapt to customer needs.

“I am looking forward to joining this established and high performing team and supporting the continued growth momentum and success of the group,” he said of his new gig.

Kinraid is currently in Melbourne and will relocate to Auckland.

“The past nine years with KMD Brands has been amazing. I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside a great team that’s transformed the business into the group of global brands it is today,” he added.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, and I leave the group in a strong position to take advantage of the many global growth opportunities. I look forward to seeing the momentum continue. I would like to personally thank Michael Daly for his support and guidance over the past three years.”

“The process for appointing a replacement will commence immediately and KMD Brands will provide a further market update in due course,” the retailer announced this morning.

KMD Brands chief executive and managing director Michael Daly. Photo / Supplied

KMD chief executive and managing director Michael Daly thanked Kinraid for his contribution to the group, including his role in the growth of the Kathmandu brand and the more recent acquisitions of the Oboz and Rip Curl brands.

“While we will be sad to see Chris leave, we wish him the very best in his new role as a chief executive officer”.

KMD said Kinraid “provided strategic leadership to KMD Brands, including the completion of high-profile acquisitions of Rip Curl in 2019 and Oboz in 2018 and the navigation of KMD Brands through the complex pandemic retail and business environment”.

Before joining KMD Brands, Kinraid had senior group finance and analyst roles roles at Cadbury Plc, Alliance Boots and Christchurch-based Tait Communications.

Hallenstein Glasson chair Warren Bell said he was looking forward to Kincaid’s contribution.

“In addition to his wide retail and commercial experience, he understands the DNA of our brands which will be a significant advantage.”