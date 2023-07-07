Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kathmandu CFO will jump ship to Hallenstein Glasson

Alka Prasad
By
3 mins to read
KMD Brands’ chief financial officer Chris Kinraid has been appointed as new Hallenstein Glasson chief executive. Photo / Supplied

KMD Brands’ chief financial officer Chris Kinraid has been appointed as new Hallenstein Glasson chief executive. Photo / Supplied

KMD Brands’ chief financial officer Chris Kinraid is leaving the Kathmandu, Oboz and Rip Curl owner and been appointed new chief executive at Hallenstein Glasson.

This morning, KMD announced Chris Kinraid gave notice of his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business