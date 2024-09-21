Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: NZ’s GDP per capita problem is about to solve itself - that’s not good news

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Business editor-at-large Liam Dann talks about GDP and explains why it matters. Video / Corey Fleming

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • GDP contracted 0.2% over 12 months to June 2024 compared with the year ended June 2023.
  • On a per capita basis GDP was down 2.7% compared to a year ago
  • Forecasts predict net migration may slow to zero by 2025, impacting economic growth significantly.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business