Asian shares tumble as traders brace for global volatility

But there were Japan-specific factors at play which have hit Tokyo equities much harder, in particular the earnings implication of a yen that has strengthened by about 9% from around ¥161 against the dollar in mid-July to Monday’s level of ¥145.60.

“The Japanese market is seen by global investors as a warrant on global trade,” said the Japan head of one global pension fund.

“So if you are in severe de-risking mode, as a lot of investors are at this point because of US recession fears and geopolitics, it makes sense you take profits in a Japanese market that has done very well so far this year.”

Australia in a ‘messy position’

The Australian sharemarket suffered its biggest two-day sell-off in more than two years, after the global recession fears spooked investors.

At 11am AEST on Monday, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 214 points, or 2.69% to 7729.2, while the broader All Ordinaries had dropped 223.5 points, or 2.8% to 7946.9.

It followed the ASX finishing 2.11% lower on Friday, meaning a 4.8% dip for the bourse over the past two days of trading.

“I think we’re in a fairly messy position here,” AMP chief economist Shane Oliver told Sky News.

“It looks to me like the inflation scare we saw earlier in this year in the US and more recently in Australia, has unnecessarily delayed monetary easing.

“And now, of course, the financial markets are starting to worry about that higher risk of recession.”

Every ASX sector was in the red in early trading, with IT stocks leading the way down 4.5%.

BHP was down 2.2%, while the Big Four banks were between 3.4 and 3.9% lower.

Monday’s hiccup amounted to the biggest two-day fall since the ASX plunged 4.28% in the middle of June 2022, amid anticipation of super-sized US central bank rate hikes.

Wall Street wobbles

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 1.5% on Friday, while the S&P500 slipped 1.84%, after US unemployment jumped to a near three-year high of 4.3%.

Weak US jobs data on Friday piled further pressure on a market already buckling under an investor exodus from expensive technology stocks, with the Nasdaq index falling into correction territory last week and haven Treasuries rallying sharply.

“The narrative has literally changed overnight,” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo. Investors were weighing up whether to treat Friday’s jobs number as a statistical quirk or whether the US was “now in a more severe slowdown period”, he added.

The Fed kept rates on hold when it met last week, but the severity of the market reaction after the jobs data indicates that investors believe the central bank may have made a mistake in not cutting rates.

JPMorgan economists joined the growing chorus of Wall Street strategists over the weekend calling for the Fed to reduce rates by 0.5 percentage points at its next two meetings, in response to nascent signs of weakness.

Srini Ramaswamy, JPMorgan’s managing director of US fixed income research, wrote on Saturday that he had turned “bullish on volatility” given investors’ newfound uncertainty about the path of interest rates and summer illiquidity.

The Vix index of expected US stock market turbulence — commonly known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — climbed as high as 29 points on Friday, the highest since the US regional banking crisis in March last year.

A sell-off which started in richly valued big-tech stocks, many of which reported earnings last week, gained wider traction after the Fed decision and jobs data.

The Nasdaq Composite, the tech-heavy US index, finished the week 3.4% lower and has declined more than 10% since July’s all-time high.

Treasuries rallied, with the yield on the US 10-year hitting its lowest level since December at 3.82%.

On Saturday, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had halved its position in Apple in the second quarter, while raising its cash position to a record $277 billion (NZ$465.6b) and buying Treasuries.

Investors are betting the Fed will lower borrowing costs by more than a full percentage point by the end of the year to counter a weakening economy.

“I think interest rates are too high,” said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock.

While the economy was still “relatively strong”, the Fed needed to get rates to around 4% “sooner rather than later”, Reider said.

However, Diana Iovanel, senior markets economist at Capital Economics in London, argued that equity “valuations are still far from pointing to an economic cataclysm”.

She added: “Renewed fears of a US recession have increased the chances of additional rate cuts from the Fed. But we don’t think that the US economy will stand in the way of an equity rally for much longer.”

Written by: Leo Lewis in Tokyo and Arjun Neil Alim in Hong Kong, Philip Stafford and George Steer in London, and Harriet Clarfelt and Kate Duguid in New York. Additional reporting by AAP.

© Financial Times, AAP