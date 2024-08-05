A soggy Kiwi dollar – trading at 59.43 US cents at 5pm – wasn’t enough to ease the pressure on exporters exposed to the US.

F&P Healthcare, which derives about half its sales from the US, dropped 3% to $31.78. The healthcare products maker’s rival ResMed reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales last week, while Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk – whose weight-loss treatments are seen to be easing sleep apnoea severity – is due to report its earnings later this week.

Among other exporters to decline, national carrier Air NZ fell 3.4% to 56.5 cents on a volume of 1.8 million shares, cinema software analytics firm Vista International – which reports its earnings tomorrow – decreased 2.5% to $2.36, seafood group Sanford slipped 2.2% to $4.10, logistics group Mainfreight declined 2.2% to $73.15, transport telematics firm Eroad dropped 1.5% to $1.31, while winemaker Foley Wines sank 8.3% to 77 cents.

Dual-listed Australian bank ANZ Group led the benchmark index lower, falling 5.4% to $30.01 while Westpac Banking Corp declined 2.6% to $30.19. Their rival Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the parent of ASB Bank locally, will report its earnings next week, while financial services firm AMP reports later this week. The Reserve Bank of Australia will review its cash rate on Tuesday and is expected to keep it unchanged.

Local lender Heartland Group, which secured an Australian banking licence this year with its acquisition of Challenger Bank, slipped 0.9% to $1.08.

Arvida – which is under a takeover offer at $1.70 a share – was the most traded stock, ending the day unchanged at $1.63 with 6.2 million shares changing hands, while Ryman Healthcare declined 0.9% to $4.48 on a volume of 5.3 million. Oceania Healthcare slipped 2.5% to 77 cents on a volume of 1 million.

Auckland International Airport declined 1.5% to $7.44 on a volume of 3.4 million shares, while Contact Energy rose 0.5% to $8.49 with 1.9 million shares and Spark NZ increased 0.5% at $4.42 on a volume of 2.2 million.

Kiwi Property Group fell 3.4% to 86 cents on a volume of 1.2 million and Fletcher Building was unchanged at $3.13 with 1.1 million shares changing hands.

Manawa Energy posted the day’s biggest gain on the benchmark index, up 2.3% at $4.44, while Sky Network Television rose 2% to $2.60.

Stock market operator NZX rose 0.8% to $1.22. Its July operating metrics showed trading values and volumes in the year-to-date remained weaker than the prior period.

Still, comments from Finance Minister Nicola Willis on the weekend that the Government is exploring options to capitalise Kiwibank could provide a boost to the bourse, which has been struggling to attract new listings.

Being AI was unchanged at 3.5 cents after announcing a conditional joint venture with Spectrum Consulting to develop an AI tool to protect data sovereignty.