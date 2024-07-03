S&P 500, Nasdaq post record closing highs as data stokes hope for rate cut

“It’s quite a strong unemployment claims number, and it’s fitting in with an overall trend that’s probably an indication of loosening up in the jobs market. It must be quite welcoming for the Fed,” said David Morrison, Trade Nation senior market analyst.

Also, PMI data from the Institute for Supply Management was weaker than expected, and factory orders unexpectedly slumped.

Investors boosted bets of a September rate cut to over 70%, as per LSEG’s FedWatch.

The Fed’s June meeting minutes are due after the market closes.

Tesla jumped 6.5%, trading near a six-month high after rising more than 10% on Tuesday following a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter vehicle deliveries.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index (.SOX) rose 1.92%, helped by gains in the US listing of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Broadcom (AVGO.O).

Nvidia (NVDA.O) closed 4.6% higher, after slipping on Tuesday, while some other mega-stocks were weaker such as Amazon (AMZN.O), closing 1.2% lower.

“The tendency at the moment is towards rotation ... we have quite a few days where we see the Russell down, and tech up and vice versa,” Morrison said, though noting that the market’s optimism around megacap tech stocks was still strong.

The S&P 500 has jumped over 15% in the first half of 2024, largely supported by top-tier high momentum technology-related stocks.

The benchmark index’s equal-weighted counterpart (.SPXEW) only rose 5% and small and mid-cap stocks have significantly lagged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 23.85 points, or 0.06%, to close at 39,308.00, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 28.01 points, or 0.51%, to 5,537.02 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 159.54 points, or 0.88%, to 18,188.30.

Paramount Global (PARA.O) rose almost 7% after Shari Redstone’s National Amusements reached a preliminary deal to sell its controlling interest in the media giant to David Ellison’s Skydance Media.

First Foundation (FFWM.N) slumped nearly 24% after the lender, which holds a huge portfolio of multifamily real estate loans, disclosed a $228 million (NZ$373.6m) unexpected capital raise.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.65-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 287 new highs and 50 new lows on the NYSE.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and 114 new lows.

Volume for the abbreviated session on US exchanges was 7.11 billion shares, compared with the 11.64b average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio.

-Reuters