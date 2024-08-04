Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway halves stake in Apple

Late last year Buffett began to pare back Berkshire’s stake in Apple, and in early 2024 he quickened the pace of stock sales.

In May, he signalled to shareholders that he believed Apple would remain one of the conglomerate’s big holdings, listing it among core long-term investments including Coca-Cola and American Express.

“Unless something dramatically happens that really changes capital allocation strategy, we will have Apple as our largest investment,” Buffett said at the company’s annual meeting in May.

“But I don’t mind at all, under current conditions, building the cash position...when I look at the alternative of what’s available in the equity markets and I look at the composition of what’s going on in the world, we find it quite attractive.”

Apple has been one of Berkshire’s most important equity investments in recent years, as US tech stocks powered the broader market higher.

Previously Buffett and his late investment partner Charlie Munger had long been wary of investing in technology companies, and over the years lamented the fact that they had sat out opportunities in businesses such as Google.

The company did poorly when it invested in tech, notably with IBM in 2011.

Shift in attitude

But his reluctance to invest in the industry shifted in 2016, when Buffett dove into Apple. Berkshire has spent roughly $40b buying its shares since then, the FT estimates.

That sum includes purchases by Buffett as well as his investment deputy who first put on the trade and an insurance unit Berkshire owns that also bought into the company.

Apple’s stock has delivered a total return of nearly 800% since Berkshire first disclosed its investment.

Christopher Rossbach, the chief investment officer of Berkshire investor J Stern & Co, said the sales of Apple stock were a “sign that the valuation discipline that [Buffett] talks about as core to his investment decisions is very much at the forefront of his thoughts”.

Rossbach added: “The question of how he will deploy the cash and whether he can find investment opportunities among stocks ... or returns it to shareholders through buybacks will be an ongoing question that will not go away.”

Photo / Serene Lee, SOPA Images, LightRocket via Getty Images

Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones, noted that Buffett had also pointed to potentially higher capital gains taxes in the years ahead as one reason he might sell out of some holdings.

Buffett did not respond to a request for comment.

Berkshire separately disclosed that it had continued to sell out of some of its other positions after the end of the second quarter.

In recent weeks the company has sold $3.8b of Bank of America shares over 12 consecutive trading days, paring a highly profitable bet.

The sales cut Berkshire’s stake in the US bank by a percentage point to 12.1%, according to filings with US securities regulators.

Berkshire has benefited from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate rises over the past two years, boosting interest income on its portfolio of Treasury bills.

The company earned $2.6b in interest income in the second quarter and $8b over the past year, eclipsing the $5.4b it received in dividends on its $285b stock portfolio.

Berkshire’s earnings are normally pored over for insights into Buffett’s investment views, as well as for signs of how the US economy is performing.

The quarterly results pointed to cooling economic growth, although the economy still appears to be in good overall shape.

Operating earnings rose 15% from a year earlier, to $11.6b. Profits were bolstered by a rebound in Berkshire’s insurance unit. Pre-tax underwriting profits at auto insurer Geico more than tripled to $1.8b as it increased prices for policyholders.

Revenues at Berkshire’s railroad BNSF were flat, as higher volumes of consumer product shipments were offset by a slide in the amount of coal it transported.

The company said sales at several of its manufacturing businesses, including Marmon and Iscar, fell in the quarter.

Revenues increased at its segment that includes NetJets, the fractional jet-ownership company, and aerospace parts manufacturer Precision Castparts.

But Berkshire said sales at Fruit of the Loom and its business that supplies groceries to restaurants had declined.

Written by: Eric Platt in New York.

© Financial Times