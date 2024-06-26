According to Forbes and Google Finance today, seven companies are worth more than US$1t by market capitalisation, which is calculated by multiplying the number of shares by the value of shares. One is an oil company and the others are technology companies:
Microsoft, $3.36t
Apple $3.27t
Nvidia $3.11t
Alphabet (Google) $2.28t
Amazon $2.01t
Saudi Aramco $1.78t (6.7t Saudi Arabian Riyals)
Meta Platforms (Facebook) $1.3t
The world’s seven biggest economies
The values of the world’s big tech companies are rapidly approaching or surpassing the economic output of many national economies.
But GDP is usually just a fraction of total national wealth, which includes household net wealth, infrastructure, and financial and other assets. These are the latest available nominal GDP stats from the International Monetary Fund, not adjusted for purchasing power parity: