In April, Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy said AI capabilities had re-accelerated AWS’ growth and that it was on pace for US$100 billion in annual revenue.

The unit had slowed down in growth last year as companies cut costs amid high inflation.

The tech giant has also invested US$4b in the San Francisco-based AI company Anthropic to develop so-called foundation models that underpin the generative AI systems.

Amazon also makes and designs its own AI chips.

What does Amazon do?

Amazon is a Seattle-based company with a core e-commerce retail business.

It also has a cloud computing unit called Amazon Web Services, and an AI start-up, Anthropic, a competitor to Microsoft-allied OpenAI.

And it also has the Prime Video streaming service, which started showing ads in January.

How much is US$2t?

That’s eight times the size of New Zealand’s economy in this year’s first quarter.

New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) was $410b (US$249.4b) for the year ended March 2024, according to Stats NZ.

It’s also equivalent to about 7 per cent of the entire United States economy.

The world’s most valuable companies

The chief executives: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang; Microsoft's Satya Nadella; Google’s Sundar Pichai. Photo / FT montage, Getty Images

According to Forbes and Google Finance today, seven companies are worth more than US$1t by market capitalisation, which is calculated by multiplying the number of shares by the value of shares. One is an oil company and the others are technology companies:

Microsoft, $3.36t Apple $3.27t Nvidia $3.11t Alphabet (Google) $2.28t Amazon $2.01t Saudi Aramco $1.78t (6.7t Saudi Arabian Riyals) Meta Platforms (Facebook) $1.3t

The world’s seven biggest economies

The values of the world’s big tech companies are rapidly approaching or surpassing the economic output of many national economies.

But GDP is usually just a fraction of total national wealth, which includes household net wealth, infrastructure, and financial and other assets. These are the latest available nominal GDP stats from the International Monetary Fund, not adjusted for purchasing power parity:

United States $28.78t China $18.53t Germany $4.59t Japan $4.11t India $3.94t United Kingdom $3.5t France $3.13t

- NZME and Associated Press