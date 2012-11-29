Intense investor interest in Fonterra fund

Intense investor interest in the Fonterra Shareholders Fund meant the units are likely to debut at a premium to their $5.50 issue price when they list on the NZX at noon tomorrow, investment sources said.
Andrew Bascand, managing director at Harbour Asset Management, said the interest in Fonterra had been unprecedented during the book-building phase, when investors put in bids for stock.
"Retail, farmer and global demand was very strong," he said in a commentary.
Morningstar analyst Nachi Moghe said he expected the units to list at a 5 or 10 per cent premium to their issue price, before settling at around $6.
"And then the market will begin to analyse the performance of the company," he told APNZ.