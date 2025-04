Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A pedestrian is injured after being struck by a car on Great South Rd in Ōtāhuhu.

Police are warning of traffic delays after the incident during this morning’s rush hour.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at the intersection of Māngere and Great South Roads around 7.05am.

“The pedestrian has suffered injuries, but as yet the extent of these injuries has not been confirmed.