However, the Companies Office has since removed the firm from its register while Lally declared himself on May 26, according to the Insolvency Trustee Service.

The latest ERA decision said the Land Information New Zealand register showed that Lally owned two properties along with other family members.

Lally told the ERA that he had sold his house last year and after payment of his mortgage

and all other costs was left with $49,270.

"No documents have been provided to the authority to support Mr Lally's statement that he sold either of his two properties although a transfer of ownership was made," the decision said.

ERA member Vicki Campbell ordered Freemind and Lally to comply with the authority's previous order within 14 days.

"The authority's order may be the subject of a further application for compliance in the Employment Court which is empowered to impose penalties for continuing non-compliance which include imprisonment, fines and the sequestration of property," she said.

MBIE's Labour Inspectorate general manager George Mason said there had been no further payment above the $28,000 following the sale of a house he owned.

"Following further pursuit of the outstanding arrears by MBIE's legal team ... [Lally] has put himself into voluntary bankruptcy.



"As a bankrupt, Mr Lally cannot be the director of a limited liability company, or take part in the management or control of any business without the permission of the Official Assignee."

Mason added that employers who could not meet their basic legal obligations should not be employers and the organisation would not hesitate to pursue those who tried to avoid paying their employees what they are owed.

Labour Inspectorate regional manager Natalie Gardiner said after last year's determination that it was likely that a number of the affected employees were temporary migrants who may have already left New Zealand.

"The Inspectorate recognises that migrants are a particularly vulnerable section of the workforce and may often be reluctant to take action against their employer," she said.

"This case makes it clear that failure by employers to provide such workers with all entitlements will not be tolerated."

- Reported in conjunction with Bay of Plenty Times