Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: James Doolan - rolling in tourists to fight crime in our depleted city centres

4 minutes to read
Defence force Hercules takes off, Ruapehu in its most active state in roughly 15-years and borders open to Australians, all in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Defence force Hercules takes off, Ruapehu in its most active state in roughly 15-years and borders open to Australians, all in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By James Doolan

OPINION

Many years ago, I asked an experienced Australian property developer why he wanted to build a luxury hotel and residential apartment tower across the road from a notorious Melbourne strip club.

Wasn't this part

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.