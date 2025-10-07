Advertisement
Home / Airlines

Permanent Aviation Council members announced: High tech and regional airlines get represented

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

James Meager says the high-tech and regional aviation industries will be included in the permanent council. Photo / Smoke Photo and Video

The new, permanent aviation council has been announced.

It has a mix of public and private sector leaders, including members from a solar-electric aircraft company, the new Civil Aviation Authority chief and a regional airline boss.

The 14-member council is succeeding the bipartisan Interim Aviation Council.

Associate Minister of Transport

