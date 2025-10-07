James Meager says the high-tech and regional aviation industries will be included in the permanent council. Photo / Smoke Photo and Video

7 Oct, 2025

Permanent Aviation Council members announced: High tech and regional airlines get represented

The new, permanent aviation council has been announced.

It has a mix of public and private sector leaders, including members from a solar-electric aircraft company, the new Civil Aviation Authority chief and a regional airline boss.

The 14-member council is succeeding the bipartisan Interim Aviation Council.

Associate Minister of Transport James Meager confirmed the forum membership at the NZ Airports Hui in Blenheim this morning.

“The permanent council will help us seize future opportunities to support economic growth and enhance aviation safety and efficiency,” Meager said.