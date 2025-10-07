The permanent council was previously outlined at Tākina, Wellington, during the Aviation Industry Association (AIANZ) annual conference three weeks ago.
“The council’s work will be instrumental in delivering the actions outlined in the Action Plan, such as workforce pipeline issues, regulatory bottlenecks and infrastructure needs,” Meager said.
The industry faces a shortage of some professionals, including aviation engineers.
Some regional airlines have also been under pressure in recent months.
Meager said the permanent council would include representatives from smaller airlines to ensure regional connectivity was not forgotten.
Meager made a special mention of Air Ruatoria’s Māhanga Maru, saying Maru had advocated for regional airlines while long-term representation was formalised.
“I thank the Interim Aviation Council for their contribution over the past two years, particularly Air Ruatoria’s Māhanga Maru, who advocated for regional airlines while long-term representation was formalised.”
The council was mentioned when Meager released the Aviation Action Plan at the conference in Tākina.
The permanent council will work on updating the Aviation Action Plan at least every three years.
The high-tech or advanced aviation sector would be represented through Kea Aerospace, which Mark Rocket founded.
Kea in February completed its first flight to the stratosphere by a solar-powered UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle).
Meager said Kea would provide the insight needed to grow the country’s $2.5 billion advanced aviation and space industry.
The permanent council will report to Meager annually on progress.
The Aviation Council members are:
- Nora Burghart, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment general manager of tourism and hospitality.
- Duane Emeny, Air Chathams chief executive, representing small regional airlines.
- Ruth Fairhall, Ministry of Transport acting chief executive.
- Kiri Hannifin, Air New Zealand chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer.
- Bob Henderson, New Zealand Aviation Federation president.
- Andrew McKeen, New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) chief executive.
- Billie Moore, New Zealand Airports Association chief executive.
- Cath O’Brien, Board of Airline Representatives (Barnz) executive director.
- Kane Patena, Civil Aviation Authority director.
- Phillip Stott, Kea Aerospace chief operations officer.
- Mary-Liz Tuck, Auckland Airport chief strategic planning officer.
- Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb, Chief of Air Force.
- Simon Wallace, Aviation Industry Association (AIANZ) chief executive.
- James Young, Airways New Zealand chief executive.
John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation and courts. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and courts.
