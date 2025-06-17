Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Airline, helicopter pilots, air traffic controllers celebrate 80 years of union in fast-changing world

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The NZALPA hopes to honour the memory of pilot Jim Collins. Its members work across aviation, from light aircraft to flying jets such as the Boeing 787. Photos / AFP, NZME

The NZALPA hopes to honour the memory of pilot Jim Collins. Its members work across aviation, from light aircraft to flying jets such as the Boeing 787. Photos / AFP, NZME

Pilots will gather in Auckland this week to celebrate 80 years of their union.

The profession faces challenges from pilot shortages but also hopes to celebrate achievements, with an award set to honour the legacy of Erebus pilot Jim Collins.

New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) past president

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines