The airport says the $147m project could cater to more domestic jet flights in future. Video / Auckland Airport

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

29 May, 2025 01:00 AM 3 mins to read

Auckland Airport says an upgrade could add almost 100,000 new seats for travellers on flights to regional New Zealand.

And the airport says it is building flexibility for possible jet services to regional centres in the future.

The upgrade, expected to finish in 2028, will cost an estimated $147 million.

The sector has been under scrutiny lately for the high prices of domestic flights.

Auckland Airport said the airfield upgrade should provide capacity for more regional travel.