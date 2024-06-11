Air New Zealand's new programme will reduce the typical training period from 24 months to 14 months. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand's new programme will reduce the typical training period from 24 months to 14 months. Photo / Supplied

If you’ve dreamed of working as a pilot — and many Kiwis do — you’re in luck because a career change will take you only 14 months with Air New Zealand.

The road to becoming a pilot typically takes 24 to 36 months, however, Air New Zealand has launched a programme that cuts this path down to a little over a year. Even better, the airline will cover most training and living expenses.

Mangōpare Air New Zealand Pilot Cadetship will accept only 30 Kiwis and training will commence from September, largely in Arizona, the United States, while Air New Zealand looks for a domestic training provider.

The cadetship has been designed to generate more pilots, and is essential to meet future travel demand, says Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan,

“We also know airlines around the world are already having to ground aircraft and cancel flights due to a lack of pilots. While these shortages have yet to impact Air New Zealand, we could see this change quickly if we aren’t proactive now,” Morgan said.

Covering costs and making the programme shorter meant the airline could open up the career pathway to more people, he said.

“The programme not only opens the door for individuals from all backgrounds to consider a career as a pilot, but also provides an expedited training pathway.”

During training, cadets will learn to fly single and multi-engine planes before heading to Dubai to do simulator sessions. This will qualify them to fly ATR72-600 planes. After qualification, successful cadets will have a pathway to employment with the airline as a pilot.

Applications are open until July 8 and further information, including eligibility criteria, is provided on the airline’s website.

Requirements state applicants must be a New Zealand citizen, over 18 and have NCEA Level 2 with merit, or equivalent.

Applicants must also achieve a Civil Aviation Authority English Language Proficiency level 6 or above, pass a medical exam and assessment, and undergo police and Aviation Security Service vetting and a medical exam.

As for what will make a successful cadet, the airline suggests the following characteristics are key: good study skills, resilience, excellent teamwork, ability to perform under pressure, and genuine passion for the profession.

In the following months, Air New Zealand will look for a provider that can host future trainings.

The airline will launch an expression of interest to find an organisation that can deliver a fully integrated airline pilot training cadetship that aligns with its turboprop aircraft operations.

Air New Zealand uses a traditional pilot training system, which involves recruiting pilots who have gained the requisite after graduating from flight training providers, then putting them through a four-month training with the airline.

However, Morgan said adaption was necessary to ensure it had high-quality pilots in the future.

“The future success of the Mangōpare Air New Zealand Pilot Cadetship will rely on the pilot training sector working together in a way that it hasn’t done before to build and deliver a cadetship that means more pilots can be trained, faster, and ensure that we can meet the travel and export demands of Kiwis in the future.”