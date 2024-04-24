The man asked Auckland Airport for help with a marriage proposal read out over the PA system. Video / Auckland Airport

Most viral flight attendant stories don’t end well but one recent tale is the ultimate happy ending.

A flight attendant was filmed racing down the aisle of a plane after hearing a shocking announcement crew and travellers will rarely hear on aircraft; her partner proposing to her.

The clip was taken on board a LOT Polish Airlines flight to Krakow and posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

During the flight, the captain is shown emerging from the cockpit and introducing himself to the passengers.

“Good afternoon, it’s Captain Konrad Hanc speaking,” he said, before welcoming passengers on board.

“On today’s flight there is a very special person and I hope that she doesn’t expect anything,” he added.

“Ladies and gentlemen, about one and a half years ago in this job I met the most wonderful person who completely changed my life.”

Tearing up, Captain Hanc continued, describing his partner as “most precious” to him and his “greatest dream come true”.

“This is why I have to ask you a favour, honey,” he said, grabbing a bouquet of roses and sunflowers from the galley and dropping to one knee. “Will you marry me”.

Engagement on board Engagement on board LOT!💍🤍 Captain Konrad proposed to Stewardess Paula during a flight to Kraków, the city where they first met. You won't see anything more touching today 🥹 Posted by LOT Polish Airlines on Monday 22 April 2024

The camera then cuts to the aisle, where a flight attendant is shown running towards him, one hand across her mouth in shock.

“Of course I will,” Paula is caught saying, after the pair kiss. After pulling out the ring, Captain Hanc and Paula laugh as she admits she isn’t sure what hand the ring is meant to go on and he places it on her right hand.

One passenger yells from the back of the plain, asking what her response was.

“She said yes!” the captain called back with a grin.

Hanc said he wanted to propose in Krakow as it was where the couple first met.

More than 433,000 people have seen the video on Facebook and Instagram since it was posted, with thousands posting their joy at the proposal from around the world.

“Congratulations from Vienna. Best of luck for both of you,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations to you both. Coming from San Francisco,” another added, with an emoji of a champagne bottle.

Another wished them happiness in the sky and on earth.

Just last August, another couple made headlines around the world when a man teamed up with Auckland Airport to pull off a romantic proposal when his girlfriend arrived from Australia for a visit.

Fortunately, 26-year-old Aucklander Yashraj Chhabra’s plan went off without a hitch and his girlfriend, Riiya Shukla, said yes.

Chhabra, a banking specialist from Auckland, wanted a proposal that was both memorable and a total surprise for Shukla.

A heartwarming video of the proposal, and Shukla’s surprise, quickly circulated the internet.







