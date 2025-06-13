India PM Narendra Modi and NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon before their bilateral meeting in March. Photo / Interest.co.nz

Wallace said a few hundred Indian flight students would be in the country now.

“So there is a very close relationship between New Zealand and India and I would want to make sure that we are supporting those Indian students in New Zealand at the moment,” he added.

“Knowing our flight training organisations very well, they will be providing really good pastoral care support. They’ll be looking after them.”

Wallace said others in the aviation sector were probably feeling devastated today.

“There’s a lot of shock and there’s a lot of sadness.”

Wallace said speculation on the crash’s cause was unhelpful.

“It’s too early to speculate and we need to wait for a proper investigation to unfold and take place.”

Ashok Poduval, Massey University School of Aviation chief executive, expressed his sorrow at the fatal crash.

Rescue officials at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. Photo / Sam Panthaky, AFP

“The aviation community globally I’d like to think is very much linked and a tragedy of such proportions is very disturbing,” he said today.

“It is indeed a tragedy and I’m sure the Boeing company and [investigators] in India will will get to the bottom of this hopefully fairly quickly.

“They should be able to recover the voice recorders. We also know that the pilots put out a mayday call. We don’t know whether anything more was said after that.”

Poduval said available video evidence showed there was clearly some sort of power loss or reduction of power.

“The reasons for that have yet to be determined.”

Poduval said New Zealand had many pilot trainees and cadets from India.

“There’s a whole group of them in Whanganui. There’s a group of them in Ōamaru in one of the flight schools there.”

As the Herald previously reported, Campbell Wilson was leading Singapore Airlines’ subsidiary Scoot in 2022 when he was offered the job at Air India.

He went to Shirley Boys’ High School and studied at Canterbury University, graduating with a Master of Commerce with honours in 1994.

In 2023, the Herald reported Air India was committing more than $600m to refurbishing cabins, and had signed up for 470 planes, split between Boeing and Airbus.

Wilson issued a statement after the crash.

“This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.”

He added: “The investigations will take time. But anything we can do now, we are doing.”

A candlelight vigil will be held in Auckland’s Mt Eden tonight for plane crash victims.

The Auckland Indian Diaspora Group said it wanted to gather in “memory of the innocent lives tragically lost in the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad”.

Air India, along with Air New Zealand, is a member of the Star Alliance.

India’s Tata Group conglomerate owns 74.9% of the airline and Singapore Airlines, another Star Alliance member, owns 25.1%

India’s civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said a formal investigation had been opened into the cause of the crash.

