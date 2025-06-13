Hundreds of Indian student pilots in New Zealand will be feeling devastated after yesterday’s fatal crash, aviation sector leader Simon Wallace says.
Air India’s chief executive is Christchurch-born Campbell Wilson but the bilateral links extend further.
Wallace, the Aviation Industry Association (AIANZ) chief executive, said he hoped the community supportedthe student pilots and others in the sector reeling from the Flight 171 deadly crash.
“There’s a strong aviation connection between India and New Zealand, and it’s one that centres not only on the development of the free trade agreement and the possible, new flight connections between New Zealand and India, but it’s that in New Zealand our flight training schools are training Indian pilots here.”
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had advocated for direct flights between India and Auckland, and a free-trade agreement before the 2026 election.