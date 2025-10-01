Advertisement
Air Chathams restores Whakatāne to Auckland flights after Government support

Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Air Chathams chief executive Duane Emeny says Government support will allow the airline to resume operating early-morning and late-afternoon flights to and from Auckland.

Air Chathams has announced that recent Government support will allow it to dedicate an aircraft to Whakatāne and resume its business-friendly flight schedule, allowing daily return travel between the Eastern Bay and Auckland.

Earlier this year, the airline’s chief executive Duane Emeny signalled Air Chathams might have to discontinue

