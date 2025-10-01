The council agreed to waive airport fees for six months.
Mayor Victor Luca wrote to Government ministers asking for support for the regional airline.
He suggested distributing 2% of the Government’s Air New Zealand profits to support regional air connectivity, pointing out that in the 2023 financial year, Air NZ had made a $412 million net profit, of which the Government received a 51% share.
On September 1, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced the Government would make $30 million worth of concessionary loans available to regional airlines through its Regional Infrastructure Fund.
Emeny welcomed the announcement at the time, saying once full details were known, it would likely ensure the airline could maintain its essential air connections.
Air Chathams announced on Monday the support would enable it to reinvest in the Whakatāne air service with a dedicated Saab 340 aircraft and bring back the important business service that ended in 2023.
It also intended to strengthen regional connectivity by selecting the Whakatāne service as its trial interline partnership with Air NZ.
This would open up seamless connections to the national Air NZ network and Air NZ loyalty benefits and, in time, the international network.
“This is more than just an airline route, it’s a lifeline for the Eastern Bay of Plenty,” Emeny said.
“The Government’s backing means we can deliver greater certainty, more convenience, and better connectivity for the Eastern Bay community.
“We have served this community for over 10 years and are excited about what the future holds post the recent announcement on critical support for our sector.”
