Air Chathams chief executive Duane Emeny says Government support will allow the airline to resume operating early-morning and late-afternoon flights to and from Auckland.

Air Chathams has announced that recent Government support will allow it to dedicate an aircraft to Whakatāne and resume its business-friendly flight schedule, allowing daily return travel between the Eastern Bay and Auckland.

Earlier this year, the airline’s chief executive Duane Emeny signalled Air Chathams might have to discontinue its Whakatāne route.

This was due to the reduced schedule it had been able to operate since retiring its ageing 18-seat Metroliners in 2023, running at a loss.

He was, at the time, seeking support from Whakatāne District Council to purchase a new Saab 340 aircraft, along with waiving airport fees and forgiving a $350,000 loan.