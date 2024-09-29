Advertisement
Tech Insider: Mark Rocket on Kea Aerospace’s pending $15m raise - and the contract that saw him leave Rocket Lab

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Kea Aerospace founder Mark Rocket at his firm's assembly plant in Christchurch. Photo / Chris Keall

Kea Aerospace founder Mark Rocket at his firm's assembly plant in Christchurch. Photo / Chris Keall

Kea Aerospace founder Mark Rocket reveals a capital raise, and addresses the industry folklore about why he parted ways with Peter Beck. Open Banking inches along. John Chow takes a knock. New blood at Tuanz.

Mark Rocket says he’s shooting for the stratosphere.

And unlike other start-up founders, it’s no

