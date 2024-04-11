Concerns over the state of New Zealand's news media, landslides on the West Coast, and police consider ways to discourage boy racers in Upper Hutt. Video / NZ Herald

Police have named two teenage girls killed in a crash on an off-roading track in Nelson.

Emergency services were called to Mount Richmond Forest Park about 11pm on March 8.

On Thursday, police confirmed the teens who died were Joanna Lois Beach and Bondi Reihana Richmond, both 18, from Waikawa, Marlborough.

“Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time. An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.”

Richmond’s father posted on social media: “The most beautiful, amazing daughter....love you Bondi”.

Bondi Richmond. Photo / Supplied

Police and rescuers found the pair after an Apple Crash Detection beacon alerted them to the incident about 11pm on Monday, police have confirmed.

The beacon alerts authorities when a device suddenly stops moving. The device queries the user over their safety, and if a response is not received, an alert is sent to emergency services.

“The location the alert pinpointed was instrumental in locating the deceased teens,” police said.

Joanna Beach (left) and Bondi Richmond, pictured in December 2020. Photo / Facebook

“A helicopter was used in the initial search, alongside police on foot and a police dog. On finding the teens a SAR operation commenced, involving LandSAR volunteers, to recover their bodies.

“Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing and will be presented to the Coroner, however the vehicle was found down a steep bank.”