Farmers enjoyed a record lamb percentages this spring. Photo / Michael Craig

A record lambing percentage this season has helped farmers to offset the effects of a declining sheep population, Beef and Lamb NZ said.

Research by Beef and Lamb's economic service estimated the number of lambs tailed in spring 2017 was 23.7 million head, up 1.9 per cent on the previous spring.

The average ewe lambing percentage for 2017 was 127.2 per cent, up 4.4 percentage points on last year and up 6.4 percentage points on the 10-year average (2008-09 to 2017-18) of 120.8 per cent.

Overall, this means 127 lambs were born per hundred ewes compared with an average of 121 over the last 10 years.

For spring 2017, a one percentage point change in the New Zealand ewe lambing percentage is equivalent to 178,000 lambs.