Smashing the global market: NZ hosts World Avocado Congress

While avocados require more water than other fruit grown in New Zealand, she said the industry was committed to reducing its environmental impact.
“There’s been a lot of conversations globally about the sustainability of avocados – how much water they use, how many chemicals they use, are we looking after the labour in our orchards and packhouses?”
She said last year’s oversaturated Australian market pushed exports into Asia.
“We’ve been building our visibility in the Asian markets since 2014 and 2021. The Australian market is oversupplied, so our exporters put nearly a million more trays into the Asian market and we’re trying to keep that up.”
New Zealand’s biggest markets in Asia are South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, China, Singapore, Malaysia and India.
“I think the Japanese eat one avocado per person per year,” Scoular said.
“In NZ, we’re eating about 4kg per person per year, so there’s a lot of demand to build up.”