Every country has a role to play, and New Zealand is no exception. We’ve not just committed, but we are doing our part to limit global temperature rise and reduce the impacts of climate change, in line with the Paris Agreement — the international treaty aimed at strengthening the global response to climate change.

This month, leaders from around the world are gathering in Baku, Azerbaijan for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).

For us in New Zealand, it’s a chance to ensure that every nation steps up and takes tangible, meaningful action on climate change. COP29 is an opportunity for the world to come together to make decisions to help steer us toward a more sustainable, low-emission future.

As the leader of New Zealand’s delegation at COP29, I’ll be focused on two key priorities: setting the new global finance goal and the carbon market negotiations.

The top priority for all countries at COP29 will be setting a new global finance goal to raise the financial support needed to help the countries that are most vulnerable to climate change, particularly in the Pacific. This new goal needs to be big, but it also must be achievable and fair. We’re aiming for a system that drives investment from both governments and the private sector to make sure countries are supported in their transition to a sustainable, low-emission future.

We want this to be more than just a target on paper — we want it to actually make a difference to people’s lives, helping communities in need build resilience and create long-term solutions to climate change. All countries that have the means need to contribute. My other major focus at COP29 is the carbon market negotiations, which I will co-chair alongside Minister Grace Fu of Singapore.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts. Photo / Alex Burton

We need a system to enable countries to work together and support one another in transitioning to a low-emission future. The carbon market negotiations will establish rules for countries to pursue voluntary co-operation and transfer the carbon credits earned through the reduction of emissions under the Paris Agreement, enabling them to support other countries in reaching their climate targets.

It’s an honour to be selected as one of the eight ministerial representatives from 195 countries to co-chair these negotiations. It is a recognition of New Zealand’s growing expertise in carbon markets and emissions pricing and the Government’s work to restore credibility in our domestic carbon market, the Emissions Trading Scheme.

We’re hopeful that countries at COP29 will find common ground on these key issues.

We believe that there’s challenges, but there is also a real opportunity for significant progress. We understand that there are geopolitical tensions, technical complexities, and different interests between countries that make reaching agreement tough. But we remain optimistic about the potential for positive outcomes.

Despite this, New Zealand remains committed to working with our international partners to find solutions to drive real change and speed up global efforts to mitigate climate change.

We’re pushing for outcomes that are realistic, fair and effective for the benefit of our communities and the entire planet.

Regionally, our work is about supporting our neighbours in the Pacific to build resilience to climate change through our climate finance programme. We champion the Pacific region’s interests, ensuring its needs and priorities are heard. This includes amplifying the voices of Pacific nations in global efforts to address the Government’s climate change.

Back home, we’re focused on building a future where New Zealand is prepared for the challenges ahead. Our Government’s climate strategy is the blueprint to help our communities and businesses reduce emissions, while also making sure we’re ready for the impacts that we can’t avoid.

We’re focusing on building stronger infrastructure, supporting innovation, and investing in nature-based solutions to drive emissions reductions and grow our economy.

For instance, we have implemented policies to increase renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions from transportation, and protect our natural ecosystems.

But it’s not just about reducing emissions. It’s also about protecting the things we all value — our homes, jobs and way of life. We want to minimise the costs of climate change for households and ensure we’re ready to adapt to whatever comes next.

In the end, participating in these global discussions is essential for New Zealand to stay ahead of the curve. We want to ensure we’re in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities in the new, low-emissions global economy. Just as importantly we want to ensure we’re playing our part in helping the world rise to this challenge.

Climate change is a global problem, but it’s also an opportunity for all of us to work together — for our people, country, and the planet.



