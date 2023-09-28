Advertisement
Mood of the Boardroom: China slowdown top of mind for NZ agribusiness leaders

By Bill Bennett
NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Meat Industry Association (MIA) CEO Sirma Karapeeva led a technical delegation to China this month. Photo / Supplied

China’s economic slowdown dominates the mood of many agribusiness boardrooms this year. The Chinese economy slowed in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and weakening export demand.

Agribusiness exporters

