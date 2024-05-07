Voyager 2023 media awards
Big events, bright spotlight: How Christchurch lines up for the big dance

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
The New Zealand Black Foils SailGP team during a day when racing was scrubbed due to dolphins being present on the course. Photo / Supplied

In Ōtautahi Christchurch, event planners thought Sir Russell Coutts was joking when he suggested running one of the world’s biggest sailing events in its port four years ago.

It has now hosted the SailGP event

