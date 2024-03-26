The New Zealand SailGP team on the water as racing goes on hold due to an endangered mammal being on the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix course in Christchurch on Saturday. Photo / SailGP

EDITORIAL

There’s no doubt New Zealand sailor and multimillionaire SailGP chief executive Sir Russell Coutts is a champion on the water - his win-at-all-costs attitude in sailing and business is second-to-none.

He has given New Zealanders many golden moments in sports.

His sailing achievements include a gold medal at the 1984 Olympic Games, winning America’s Cup five times, the World Youth championships, three world match racing championships, numerous international match race wins and he was skipper/helmsman in America’s Cup racing with Team New Zealand and Oracle US, with a perfect record with 15 wins and no losses (1995, 2000, 2003).

But his public criticism of race officials and environmental groups who cost a day of SailGP racing in Lyttelton last weekend, after a Hector’s dolphin was seen in the race area, was unwarranted and the type of behaviour of a spoilt brat who is taking his bat and ball and going to play elsewhere.

“I find it astonishing the amount of influence iwi have over the authorities here in New Zealand,” an obviously unhappy Coutts said after the cancellation.

It’s not the first time Coutts has ruffled feathers.

Sir Russell Coutts speaks with Newstalk ZB's Jason Pine. Photo / Nick Bewley

Who could forget how in 2013 he masterminded one of the greatest comebacks in sports history - but this time for the US against us? His Oracle America’s Cup team came back from eight races to one down to win the next eight races and snatch victory from Team New Zealand and retain the oldest trophy in sports history. Some New Zealanders saw this as an act of high treason.

Years earlier, New Zealanders had voiced their rage when Coutts and the brains trust of Team New Zealand, including Brad Butterworth, left with all their Kiwi expertise to set up with American billionaire Oracle owner Larry Ellison. Like rugby players, Coutts and co were plying their worth to whoever was willing to pay - which they’re perfectly entitled to do.

The delay in Lyttelton, while regrettable, did not come without prior warning, as the same thing happened last year and under SailGP’s marine mammal management plan, racing must stop if a dolphin is sighted and not continue until 20 minutes after it is last seen.

After having a spit at the organisers and iwi, Coutts cast doubt on the event even coming back to New Zealand because of the restrictions and added costs.

SailGP was supposed to be in Auckland but Tātaki Auckland Unlimited could not secure Wynyard Point for spectators. Coutts said SailGP didn’t face the event’s added costs of about $300,000 - including $78,000 in expenses to 11 people on dolphin watch - anywhere else in the world.

But saying New Zealand, which gave Coutts so many sailing opportunities, may not be a future venue is not the kind of talk we want from one of our sporting heroes.

It has taken a long time for Kiwis to forget the 2013 America’s Cup hurt, but there are just as many who haven’t or will never forgive him.