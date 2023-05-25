Advertisement

Out of the rubble: The secret of the tourism rebuild in Christchurch

Grant Bradley
By
12 mins to read
Ōtautahi Christchurch has released a new tourism campaign promoting the area. Video / Supplied

Last month, an announcement from the United States confirmed what Ōtautahi Christchurch tourism leaders and visitors over the past couple of years already knew – the city is well and truly back as a destination.

