Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Better deals for guests as NZ hotel revenue slides back to where it was five years ago

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
After surging post-pandemic, hotel room rates are coming down.

After surging post-pandemic, hotel room rates are coming down.

Hotel revenue in New Zealand is back to what it was before the pandemic as Kiwis stay away from hotels.

In June, revenue per available room (RevPAR) for major New Zealand hotels dropped by 11.5%

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business