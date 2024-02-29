Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Brilliant by Langham: What’s driving the growth of hotel loyalty programmes

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
A time-lapse video of the construction of Cordis Auckland's Pinnacle Tower. Video / Cordis

Hospitatily group Langham has relaunched its loyalty programme it says sets it apart from the competition in the fast-growing part of the sector.

This week the Hong Kong-based operator launched Brilliant, a scheme that offers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business