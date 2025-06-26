Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

TV show makers endorse $200m film production hub, tell of Queenstown struggles

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Buildings on this 160-year-old farm have been restored and re-purposed. Video / Supplied

Television show makers from Under the Vines and One Lane Bridge support plans for a new $200 million screen hub at Ayrburn near Queenstown because of struggles with inadequate facilities.

Paul Yates, producer of seasons two and three of Under The Vines for Libertine Pictures and Lisa Chatfield from season

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property