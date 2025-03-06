Brad Pitt filming near Queenstown: Hollywood A-lister’s latest blockbuster under way

Queenstown is stepping in as the backdrop for Alaska in his latest film project, Heart of the Beast.

Filming for Brad Pitt's latest movie Heart of the Beast got under way in Queenstown today, with the South Island town acting as a backdrop for Alaska. Photo / George Heard

The movie will tell the story of an ex-Navy Seal and his retired combat dog attempting to return to civilisation after a catastrophic accident deep in the wilderness.

Pitt’s production company Plan B is producing the film for Paramount Pictures.

Today, scenes were being shot on Lake Wakatipu and around Mt Aspiring National Park, of a North American seaplane being followed by a filming chopper crew.

A seaplane was rigged up by film crew technicians before filming began. Photo / George Heard

The film production crew has a base camp set up nearby, busy with trucks, tents, and high security. A sign points towards the film set.

A public notice last month advised that a section of the western side of the lake, south of Kinloch, had been exclusively reserved for several days.

On February 26, a letter to local residents and businesses from New Zealand film company DWTT Productions location managers advised of the “upcoming activities in your area”.

Filming started with a helicopter following the seaplane across Lake Wakatipu and the national park. Photo / George Heard

“From March 3 to April 10 2025, DWTT Productions Ltd will be preparing and filming scenes for an international feature film in the wider Glenorchy area,” it said.

“During this period, you may notice increased traffic movements and traffic management measures in place.”

Large numbers of production crew are in town. Photo / George Heard

It gave a calendar which outlined filming days and rough locations.

Other shoots are lined up for nearby Milford Sounds and the beauty spot of Paradise which was also used in the Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.

“We consider it a privilege to work in such areas and understand the significance of our presence around your home and/or business. We are committed to minimising any disruptions our activities may cause,” the letter said.

Brad Pitt has not been spotted around the filming. Photo / George Heard

Glenorchy has been full of production crew over the last few days, with staff believed to have signed strict non-disclosure agreements.

There were rumours that the 61-year-old had slipped into the New Zealand Open golf tournament at Millbrook Resort last weekend – and that he had filmed a TV commercial in the area for De’Longhi, for whom he is a global ambassador.

The local grapevine has also been abuzz with Pitt, one of the world’s most recognisable faces, being in town. Locals believe he might be privately renting out rooms at some of Central Otago’s fine dining establishments and staying at a remote, secret spot just out of town.

Pitt’s girlfriend of more than two years, Swiss jewellery professional Ines de Ramon, is thought to be arriving in Queenstown halfway through the shoot, Society Insider reported.

Sources also told tell the Herald’s Society Insider that Pitt has more security in tow than any film star has had previously while working in New Zealand.

Pitt reunites on the latest film with director David Ayer after they worked together on the 2014 Second World War action blockbuster Fury. The producers are the Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle of Whiplash and La La Land and actress Olivia Hamilton.

Kurt Bayer is NZ Herald South Island Head of News based in Christchurch. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2011.

