Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Winton Land’s $200m Ayrburn screen hub fast-tracking follows Donald Trump’s 100% foreign film tariff

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Buildings on this 160-year-old farm have been restored and re-purposed. Video / Supplied

Plans for a $200 million Central Otago film hub were referred for fast-track by a minister yesterday, after United States President Donald Trump’s 100% foreign film tariff announced this month.

Chris Meehan is the chief executive of Winton Land which owns the hospitality precinct Ayrburn where the new screen hub

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property