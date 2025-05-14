The project could now move to the next stage: a substantive application with the Environmental Protection Authority to be considered by an expert panel, Bishop said.
Meehan welcomed that.
“This will be great for Queenstown jobs and it’s great for New Zealand’s economic growth,” Meehan said.
The project would increase New Zealand’s ability to attract high-quality films from around the world, and also meant local film-makers would have quality facilities at one of the world’s most unique and sought-after locations, he said.
The new hub was planned to be an all-inclusive film studio, enabling people to work and stay onsite during filming, production and post-production.
Studio buildings, workrooms, office space for film departments, dressing rooms, a screening room and meeting spaces were planned.
A 185-room accommodation building for workers and visitors was also planned.
The hub is earmarked for land adjacent to the Ayrburn hospitality precinct and the new retirement project, Northbrook Arrowtown.
In its construction phase, the hub is estimated to inject almost $280 million into the local economy and support 640 fulltime jobs across the wider Otago region, Meehan said.
“Diversifying Queenstown’s economy is key to its sustainable growth. An anchor project like the Ayrburn Film Hub will underpin approximately 370 jobs locally every year, with flow-on benefits into the wider community and labour market,” he said.
The minister’s decision to refer it for fast-tracking meant it was “one step closer”.
Yesterday, Bishop also referred a second project for fast-tracking: Ashbourne at Matamata in Waikato.
This application is for a residential and retirement development project of 530 new homes and 250 retirement units, along with associated commercial development and infrastructure and two solar farms with the capacity to power 8000 homes, Bishop said.
