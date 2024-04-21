Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The changing face of Chinese tourism: Value over volume

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Australian lifesaver Anthony "Harries" Carroll in Tourism NZ campaign to promote ski fields in Aotearoa.

The return of Sichuan Airlines to New Zealand completes the final piece in the jigsaw for restoring air links to China but a tourism boss isn’t expecting the big volume of Chinese visitors to return.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business