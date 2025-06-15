Advertisement
Tourism Holdings receives non-binding takeover proposal from consortium

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Tourism Holdings had to rush thousands of camper vans across the Canadian border to circumvent reciprocal tariffs. Now, it’s warning of major US tourism setbacks.

Tourism Holdings has received an unsolicited takeover proposal of $2.30 per share, the company told the NZX this morning.

A consortium of BGH Capital (BGH) and the family interests of Luke and Karl Trouchet (Trouchet Shareholders) are spearheading a bid to acquire all Tourism Holdings (THL’s) shares, either by

