Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Tourism

Tourism Holdings profit drops 36%, NZ division outperforms

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Tourism Holdings has reported a steep decline in revenue and profit but maintained a positive result. Photo / 123rf

Tourism Holdings has reported a steep decline in revenue and profit but maintained a positive result. Photo / 123rf

Campervan sales and rental company Tourism Holdings has reported a steep decline in profit.

Its chairwoman described the past year as “the most difficult period for the RV sales industry in decades”, but the New Zealand division is outperforming as geopolitical pressures affect other markets.

In its interim six-month result

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tourism