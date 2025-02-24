Tourism Holdings has reported a steep decline in revenue and profit but maintained a positive result. Photo / 123rf
Campervan sales and rental company Tourism Holdings has reported a steep decline in profit.
Its chairwoman described the past year as “the most difficult period for the RV sales industry in decades”, but the New Zealand division is outperforming as geopolitical pressures affect other markets.
In its interim six-month resultto December 31, 2024, the firm reported a statutory net profit after tax (Npat) of $25.3 million, down a significant 36% or $13.2m on the prior corresponding period.
However, total sales grew, with revenue increasing to $458.3m in 1H25, up from $449.1m in 1H24.
The core rental business has grown, with rental revenue increasing by 8% and the rental fleet expanding by 11%.
“Pleasingly, New Zealand rentals and sales has gone from strength to strength and grown Ebit. New Zealand increased rental revenue by 25% during a period in which inbound visitor growth was only 6%.
“The most notable decline has been in our Australian division, mainly due to challenges in the retail dealerships, which have seen the greatest impact from the current cycle.”
Webster said numerous expansion projects were continuing, including the transition to a single digital platform across multiple areas and investments in new properties such as Waitomokia in Auckland and Perth in Australia.
The firm also launched its bespoke fleet management and booking system, Motek, in Canada.
“We are also pleased with the progress we’re making in our cost reduction and optimisation initiatives and are on track to meet our goal to deliver an Npat benefit of at least $12M in FY27. We continue to seek out and harvest the benefits from the merger.”
Webster and Tourism Holdings’ chairwoman Cathy Quinn’s letter to shareholders shared their confidence in the Government’s approach to the industry.
“In our view, this marks the first time in several years that the tourism industry in New Zealand has had such Government encouragement.”
“New Zealand remains an appealing destination to international tourists and has the potential to reach, and ultimately exceed, 100% of pre-Covid visitors.”