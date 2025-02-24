The firm reported underlying earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (Ebitda) of $113.3m, down by 5%

Ongoing vehicle sales challenges resulted in a 4% decrease in the sale of goods revenue and lower margins for ex-rental and retail RV sales.

Tourism Holdings chief executive Grant Webster. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

Tourism Holdings' chief executive Grant Webster said the result was largely down to the Australian division.

“Pleasingly, New Zealand rentals and sales has gone from strength to strength and grown Ebit. New Zealand increased rental revenue by 25% during a period in which inbound visitor growth was only 6%.

“The most notable decline has been in our Australian division, mainly due to challenges in the retail dealerships, which have seen the greatest impact from the current cycle.”

Webster said numerous expansion projects were continuing, including the transition to a single digital platform across multiple areas and investments in new properties such as Waitomokia in Auckland and Perth in Australia.

The firm also launched its bespoke fleet management and booking system, Motek, in Canada.

“We are also pleased with the progress we’re making in our cost reduction and optimisation initiatives and are on track to meet our goal to deliver an Npat benefit of at least $12M in FY27. We continue to seek out and harvest the benefits from the merger.”

Webster and Tourism Holdings’ chairwoman Cathy Quinn’s letter to shareholders shared their confidence in the Government’s approach to the industry.

“In our view, this marks the first time in several years that the tourism industry in New Zealand has had such Government encouragement.”

“New Zealand remains an appealing destination to international tourists and has the potential to reach, and ultimately exceed, 100% of pre-Covid visitors.”

Tourism Holdings said it was focused on increasing underlying Npat in FY25, but “acknowledges the risks and uncertainty in the coming period”.

Of concern for the business was the Australian RV market, where the company said volumes and margins were “not yet showing signs of a recovery from the bottom of the cycle”.

Key factors driving variability in the second half of FY25 for Tourism Holdings include the recovery of the North American market for vehicle sales, which typically starts around May.

The impact of the Los Angeles fires gave the firm opportunities in North America for non-tourism bookings, with ongoing discussions concerning larger wholesale vehicle sales opportunities.

There are also short-term impacts following the introduction of tariffs by President Trump.

The initial threat of tariffs resulted in an increased demand for the firm’s Canadian fleet, with the threat of further tariffs impacting the market.

Market factors, including a more prolonged downturn in RV sales, may delay the firm’s recovery until FY26 and prevent it from delivering underlying Npat growth in FY25.

An interim dividend of 2.5c a share, 100% imputed and 0% franked, will be payable on April 4, 2025.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.