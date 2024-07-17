Plans for the new Moxy high-rise hotel on Wakefield St in central Auckland. Photo / CMP Construction

“New Zealand’s first truly high-rise fully modular building comprises 201 building blocks, each one fully complete including the facade,” the builder said of the project.

A 16-storey jump-form core was built on the difficult site, unique in its topography, shape, neighbours, and in-street services.

Sixteen hotel room modules are planned to make up each floor, stacked one on top of the other.

The first 13 levels will be modular and tied back to the concrete core, CMP said, while the top levels will be more traditional-style construction.

A significant transfer structure at level three has been designed to carry the weight of 201 modules which will each weigh more than 15 tonnes.

The site of the new Moxy Hotel on Wakefield St by June. Photo / CMP Construction

“Careful logistics, pre-planning, and thinking outside the box was required,” CMP said.

In 2019, Auckland Council approved plans for a 190-room hotel on the site. Planning and resource management consultants Campbell Brown submitted the proposal from FourQ for the site at 61-63 Wakefield St and 34 Airdale St.

The site is between Mayoral Drive and Symonds St in the block bounded by St Paul St and Lyndock St.

One of the builder’s challenges is getting trucks with long loads to the site.

Render showing Airdale Street cottages to the far left in plans for the new Moxy Hotel in Auckland. Photo / Campbell Brown assessment of environmental effects

Property records show the land at 61 and 63 Wakefield St is owned by Tumyu whose directors are Lin Qui of Hobsonville, Zhongbin Zhou of Beijing and Jin Qiu of Hauraki on the North Shore.

The site is 721sq m and the proposed building is 14 storeys to Wakefield St and 16 storeys to Airedale St due to the change of level across the site, Campbell Brown said in the 2019 application.

Two basement levels are proposed.

“The hotel will comprise of 190 rooms. Associated amenities include a restaurant, meeting facilities, gallery space, café, breakfast bar, underground car parking and gym. The adjoining building (Airedale Cottages) at 30-32 Airedale St will be incorporated as part of the hotel development as commercial accommodation and has been secured by way of a long-term lease. No physical changes are proposed to this building,” Campbell Brown said.

The proposal also involves the creation of a through-site link between Wakefield St and Airedale St.

“The building is proposed to be constructed of pre-finished, modular components. This enables the construction period to be significantly shorter compared to traditional construction methodologies for similar buildings. This methodology also reduces the number of people and vehicle movements required at the site, as components are largely pre-finished,” the consultants said.

The Moxy is just the latest of many new Auckland hotels, with a big push from global managers IHG Hotels & Resorts.

InterContinental Auckland opened this year in a $310m refurbishment at Commercial Bay and later this year, the new $250m 41-level Hotel Indigo will open at 51 Albert St.

Stonewood Group plans a new $100m 322-room Radisson Red for a converted office block at 280 Queen St.

Late last year, Auckland Airport, Tainui and Accor opened a luxury five-star Pullman near the airport terminal.

And soon SkyCity Entertainment Group will open its new Horizon Hotel beside the NZICC.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.



