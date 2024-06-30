SkyCity's new Horizon Hotel, now due to open on August 1, 2024. Photo / Jason Oxenham

SkyCity Entertainment and Fletcher Building have announced the “practical completion” of the long-awaited Horizon Hotel, now due to open on August 1.

But Fletcher’s announcement was couched in less celebratory language, citing the much larger and more difficult NZ International Convention Centre, taking longer to complete and involving insurance after the October 2019 fire.

Fletcher cited insurance claims and risks but also said the NZICC would be finished by the end of this year.

“The Hobson Street hotel portion of the project has now achieved practical completion and has been handed over to the client, SkyCity. The company has also settled its remaining contract works insurance claims with the NZICC project insurers and SkyCity,” Fletcher said today.

The contract works insurance settlement proceeds were materially in line with those assumed in the company’s provision taken in February, and so de-risks that aspect of the project, the company said.