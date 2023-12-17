Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

$310m Deloitte Centre, InterContinental Auckland: First look inside new luxury hotel

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
First look inside $310 million renovation of One Queen St, the Deloitte Centre, new InterContinental Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Walk out of the city’s newest rooftop restaurant on level 21 at 1 Queen St and you’re standing under a glazed roof above Quay St facing the waterfront.

But head to the eastern end of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business