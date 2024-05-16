Voyager 2023 media awards
Updated

Media Insider: Former TV3 Nightline host Belinda Todd on Newshub closure and life exploits; Viewers′ anger over Burger King ad; Auckland Transport reshapes massive advertising contract

Shayne Currie
By
20 mins to read
Now and then: Belinda Todd today, and as she appeared on Nightline in the early 1990s.

Now and then: Belinda Todd today, and as she appeared on Nightline in the early 1990s.

‘My life is in absolute flux’ - colourful broadcasting legend’s NZ visit; Burger King ad enrages group of viewers over loud eating noises; Newshub staff ‘deeply frustrated’ over website uncertainty; Big AT advertising deal redrafted;

