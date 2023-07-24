Friends and family have shared heartfelt tributes online and flowers have been laid at the scene. Video / NZ Herald

The family of the second victim in the downtown Auckland shooting say their world has been ripped apart.

Solomona To’oto’o was named as one of two men shot dead at a construction site on lower Queen St, last Thursday, when a 24-year-old entered the building early that morning.

To’oto’o’s colleague Tupuga Sipiliano, 44, was also killed. The gunman was also later found dead.

To’oto’o’s family are now rallying to support his grieving widow and his 6-year-old daughter.

“Their whole world has been ripped away from them within a blink of a second,” Kiri Cherrington said.

“My sister has lost her first love. He came into her life and showed her the meaning of true love and made sure he provided her and his daughter with everything he was able to do.

Solomona To'oto'o, 45, pictured with his little girl. Photo / Givealittle

“His daughter has not only lost her father; she has lost her first best friend and her protector.”

Cherrington shared the family’s grief on a Givealittle fundraising page set up to help To’oto’os young family.

Family’s sole provider

Any funds raised will go towards helping to pay for funeral expenses as well as supporting his wife and little girl.

The 45-year-old from Manurewa, South Auckland, was also described as a loving family member.

“Anyone that had the blessing of knowing Solomona could tell a million stories on how much he was a very loving husband, father, son, brother and friend who will be dearly missed by all that crossed paths with him in this life.

“Please join us in showing our love and support to Solomona’s wife and daughter as they work through this tragic situation of not only loss but also the reality of losing their sole provider.”

More about To’oto’o comes after fellow victim Tupuga Sipiliano’s family shared more about their son and brother yesterday.

Tupuga Sipiliano was tragically killed in the shooting in Auckland CBD this week. Photo / Supplied

Sipiliano’s mother, Mena Sipiliano, told Samoa-based radio station Talofa FM she did not believe the news about her son’s death when she was told a few hours after the incident.

Speaking in Samoan, she broke down in tears recalling the moment.

“It wasn’t easy for me to take the pain that came to me that evening. I didn’t believe that my son Tupuga would be involved in this kind of incident.

She described how difficult it was for her now and likened the anguish she felt to a stabbing pain, knowing what her son went through.

“O le taimi lenei, e lē faigofie. E mātuitui...ma tigā ona o le mea ua o’o mai iā te a’u.”

Blessing to be held at site a week on

Members of the public have been arriving at the site to lay flowers and floral tributes in honour of the two men killed and those injured - which included a police officer.

On Thursday, a special blessing ceremony and karakia (prayer) will be held at the One Queen Street high-rise building.

Members of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will carry out the blessing ceremony and members of the public will be invited to observe a minute’s silence at 7am.

Hapū chairman Ngarimu Blair said the karakia will be held at 6.45am and would allow all spirits and events of that day to settle.

“As tangata whenua we are both obligated and humbled to be able to provide spiritual and cultural support as kaitiaki to those in need, because of this devastating event,” he said.

“The purpose of karakia is to re-set the space that has been despoiled by the terrible actions and events of last week.”

Police also continue to appeal to the public for any photos or video footage of the incident captured in and around the area last week.

