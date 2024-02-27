Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

Stonewood Group plans $100m 322-room Radisson Red hotel for Auckland

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
How the planned Radisson Red hotel might look at night. Photo / Stonewood Group

Property specialist Stonewood Group plans to convert a 15-level Auckland office block into a 322-room Radisson Red hotel in a job set to be worth about $100 million.

Stonewood executive director Vicki Chow said the

