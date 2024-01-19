Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tourism rebound plateaus - full recovery not forecast until 2025

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Tourists at Queenstown's foreshore. Photo / Grant Bradley

Tourists at Queenstown's foreshore. Photo / Grant Bradley

Latest monthly figures show visitor arrivals have plateaued at just over 80 per cent of pre-Covid levels and a full recovery of what was once New Zealand’s top export earner is not expected until next

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business