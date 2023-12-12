Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel is close to the international terminal.

A new luxury property, Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel, just 100m from the international terminal, was opened today.

The hotel is a 50:50 joint venture between Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) and Auckland Airport and although the cost of the building hasn’t been released it is believed to be around $200 million.

A stay this weekend at the five-star hotel ranges up to $820 a night for two and the hotel has 311 rooms which all have soundproof floor-to-ceiling windows.

The opening was marked by a karakia (blessing) for the hotel led by Kīngi Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII, mana whenua and leaders of Waikato-Tainui.

The name ‘Te Arikinui’ was gifted to the hotel by Kīngi Tūheitia, its meaning is supreme ariki or supreme paramount chief.

Tukoroirangi Morgan, chair of the executive committee of Waikato-Tainui, said the hotel clearly expresses the significance of this location to the iwi of Tainui waka.

“Everything from the chiefly name of this hotel to its three-pointed star shape and the unique cultural designs, express the mauri (essence) of this important site for Waikato,” Morgan said.

Auckland Airport chief executive, Carrie Hurihanganui, said it will support a thriving aviation precinct that connects travel, employment opportunities and business. It is near the existing Novotel Hotel. Both are operated by Accor Group.

The hotel was underway before the pandemic, with construction being delayed during Covid.

Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel rooms have sound-proofed floor-to-ceiling windows.

Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel will be operated by one of the world’s largest hotel groups, Accor Pacific, creating new jobs for the local area. Around 200 people across the spectrum of guest care, food and beverage, cleaning and concierge will work at the new hotel when it is operating at full capacity.

Accor Pacific chief executive Sarah Derry said the opening of the hotel was well timed, with global travel making a strong comeback after the last three years. This hotel will join two other Pullman hotels in Aotearoa, and 18 across the Pacific.

“Leisure and business travellers are back with a strong desire to discover the region,” she said.

Having such a strong Maori cultural component was important, given the changing expectations of tourists.

“What we do know is that more and more people travel post-Covid, they want experiences, but they also want a sense of place, they want to understand the land they’re on and they certainly do want to understand the indigenous element.”

Derry said she expected a mix of international and New Zealanders travelling around the country to fill the hotel. Travellers taking early flights and nervous about being stuck in traffic were also a big market and they could start their holiday at the hotel.

She said the sound-proof windows were important given it was so close to the airport.

It was a good time to open the hotel, just before the summer peak. Stats NZ figures show that in the lead-up to summer the number of overseas arrivals was 226,000, 80 per cent of the pre-Covid figure for the same month in 2019. The number of Kiwis travelling overseas was 311,400 - 95 per cent pre-Covid numbers.

Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel was designed by Warren and Mahoney Architects to complement their previous work on the Novotel Auckland Airport Hotel.

Both hotels are shaped by the design theme of “Sea to Sky” - inspired by the journey of adventure and discovery by the people of Tainui waka following their arrival at Manukau Harbour around 1350.

Kiingitanga, celestial voyages, stories of great taniwha, and references to ancient and precious korowai are the inspiration for cultural design patterns created for Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel.

Designed by Renata Te Wiata (Turangawaewae Marae), the patterns feature throughout the hotel in a range of materials including aluminium, stone, wall fabric, glass and timber.

Key interiors were designed by Space Studio including the guest rooms, Te Kaahu restaurant, bar, executive club, and meeting rooms.

The signature Te Kaahu restaurant on the 9th floor captures extensive views of the Manukau Harbour as well as the runways of Auckland Airport.

The hotel also incorporates a number of sustainability features such as a high-performance ‘thermal envelope’ to reduce energy demands, energy-efficient lighting, use of FSC-certified timber throughout and recycled materials where these can be seamlessly integrated.

Price snapshot: Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel

Rates for two people to stay this Friday range from $436 or $414 for Accor loyalty members for a 30sqm superior room

These come with free wi-fi, soundproof floor-to-ceiling window, 55-inch smart TV, in-room safe, coffee- and tea-making facilities, bathroom with shower.

For a 60sqm executive suite two people will pay up to $820 ($779 for loyalty members) for a king bed, Te Kaahu Lounge access, a separate bedroom, free premium wi-fi, in-room safe, work desk, soundproof floor-to-ceiling window, coffee- and tea-making facilities, bathroom with separate shower and bathtub. The rate, on Accor’s website, includes breakfast.

