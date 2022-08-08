Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stonewood Key Capital raises $50m of $100m in 500-home building venture

5 minutes to read
Marsden's Sajhad Bassam, Key and Michael and John Chow at the July 20 Wellington hotel opening. Photo / supplied

Marsden's Sajhad Bassam, Key and Michael and John Chow at the July 20 Wellington hotel opening. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Ex-Prime Minister John Key, son Max and brothers Michael and John Chow's new business has raised $50 million of an intended $100m.

A spokesperson for Stonewood Key Capital, announced in February, said the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.