Home / World

‘Who will protect us?’: The Yazidis’ dangerous journey home

The Times
By Christina Lamb
25 mins to read

In 2014 Isis attempted to exterminate the Yazidi people of Iraq. Many who did survive were raped and tortured. Now, after a decade living in makeshift camps, they are being made to return to a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World